Market Recap: Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.45

Kiel Thompson

Technology

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) was $1.45 for the day, down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. NMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.54 and its Current Ratio is at 10.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Henry Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares for $1.43 per share.

BERNS PAUL L sold 13,871 shares of NMRA for $23,468 on Feb 18 ’25. The insider now owns 7,405,004 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Milligan Michael Lee, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,978 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,351 and left with 22,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 234820880 and an Enterprise Value of 37193868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRA is 2.93, which has changed by -0.8860958 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRA has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.30%.

Shares Statistics:

NMRA traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 400090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.24M. Insiders hold about 66.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRA as of 1756425600 were 5233308 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1753920000 on 7164533. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5233308 and a Short% of Float of 8.9099996.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.