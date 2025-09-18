Market Recap: Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NMRA)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.45

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Neumora Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NMRA) was $1.45 for the day, down -3.33% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. NMRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NMRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.54 and its Current Ratio is at 10.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Henry Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares for $1.43 per share.

BERNS PAUL L sold 13,871 shares of NMRA for $23,468 on Feb 18 ’25. The insider now owns 7,405,004 shares after completing the transaction at $1.69 per share. On Feb 18 ’25, another insider, Milligan Michael Lee, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,978 shares for $1.69 each. As a result, the insider received 3,351 and left with 22,470 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMRA now has a Market Capitalization of 234820880 and an Enterprise Value of 37193868.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMRA is 2.93, which has changed by -0.8860958 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMRA has reached a high of $17.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -13.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.30%.

Shares Statistics:

NMRA traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 400090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 161.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.24M. Insiders hold about 66.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NMRA as of 1756425600 were 5233308 with a Short Ratio of 4.05, compared to 1753920000 on 7164533. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5233308 and a Short% of Float of 8.9099996.