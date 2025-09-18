Market Recap: SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (SVRE)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $1.62

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of SaverOne 2014 Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SVRE) was $1.62 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $1.6. In other words, the price has increased by $1.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.92 million shares were traded. SVRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.891 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SVRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.85 and its Current Ratio is at 3.48. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SVRE now has a Market Capitalization of 12362797 and an Enterprise Value of 6047377920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3091.707 whereas that against EBITDA is -176.504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SVRE is 1.94, which has changed by -0.81707317 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SVRE has reached a high of $137.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -87.78%.

Shares Statistics:

SVRE traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 683780 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for SVRE as of 1756425600 were 23091 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1753920000 on 99558. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23091 and a Short% of Float of 2.0299999.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$130.04 and -$130.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$130.04. EPS for the following year is -$112.93, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$112.93 and -$112.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.87M and the low estimate is $18.87M.