Market Resilience: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Finishes Weak at 26.98, Down -0.07

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) closed the day trading at $26.98 down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $27.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. AMPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMPH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.21 and its Current Ratio is at 3.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

On May 12, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 04, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Petersen Floyd F. sold 500 shares for $30.98 per share. The transaction valued at 15,492 led to the insider holds 76,531 shares of the business.

Petersen Floyd F. bought 500 shares of AMPH for $15,450 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Petersen Floyd F., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $20.83 each. As a result, the insider received 10,416 and left with 77,031 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPH now has a Market Capitalization of 1254437120 and an Enterprise Value of 1678183168. As of this moment, Amphastar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.322 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.089.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMPH is 0.77, which has changed by -0.4613695 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPH has reached a high of $53.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.30%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMPH traded about 520.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMPH traded about 458070 shares per day. A total of 46.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.22M. Insiders hold about 26.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.56% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPH as of 1756425600 were 4155237 with a Short Ratio of 7.98, compared to 1753920000 on 4024867. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4155237 and a Short% of Float of 17.950001.

Earnings Estimates

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $1.1 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.57 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $4.81 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $186.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.9M to a low estimate of $177.1M. As of the current estimate, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $191.21MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $195.39M. There is a high estimate of $210.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $181M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $749.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $710M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $727.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $731.97MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $777.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $885.5M and the low estimate is $736.9M.