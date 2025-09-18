Market Resilience: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Finishes Weak at 1.41, Down -6.00

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) closed the day trading at $1.41 down -6.00% from the previous closing price of $1.5. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.23 million shares were traded. APVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APVO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.27 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APVO now has a Market Capitalization of 4635967 and an Enterprise Value of -565035.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APVO is 5.90, which has changed by -0.9891738 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APVO has reached a high of $381.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -37.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.53%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APVO traded about 4.05M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APVO traded about 12430400 shares per day. A total of 3.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00M. Insiders hold about 8.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.27% stake in the company. Shares short for APVO as of 1756425600 were 102203 with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 1753920000 on 67862. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 102203 and a Short% of Float of 3.11.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 1.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.9, with high estimates of -$1.9 and low estimates of -$1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$14.18 and -$14.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$14.18. EPS for the following year is -$7.42, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$7.42 and -$7.42.