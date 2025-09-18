Market Resilience: New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) Finishes Weak at 9.69, Down -0.92

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ: NMFC) closed the day trading at $9.69 down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $9.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.01 million shares were traded. NMFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.935 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMFC, let’s look at its different ratios.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Weinstein Adam B. bought 49,750 shares for $10.03 per share. The transaction valued at 498,828 led to the insider holds 652,490 shares of the business.

Ogens David bought 18,000 shares of NMFC for $184,140 on Aug 11 ’25. The Director now owns 216,189 shares after completing the transaction at $10.23 per share. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Ogens David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $10.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 81,908 and bolstered with 16,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NMFC now has a Market Capitalization of 1030637632 and an Enterprise Value of 2748278784. As of this moment, New’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.727.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NMFC is 0.83, which has changed by -0.19585061 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NMFC has reached a high of $12.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.50%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMFC traded about 461.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMFC traded about 655160 shares per day. A total of 106.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.11M. Insiders hold about 11.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.53% stake in the company. Shares short for NMFC as of 1756425600 were 1158997 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1753920000 on 1371840. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1158997 and a Short% of Float of 1.24.

Dividends & Splits

NMFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 1.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13087934The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.55.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) reflects the combined expertise of 6.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.27. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.28 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $83.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $86.17M to a low estimate of $82.95M. As of the current estimate, New Mountain Finance Corp’s year-ago sales were $95.33MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.81M. There is a high estimate of $85.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.06M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NMFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $340.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $333.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $335.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.67MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.72M and the low estimate is $302.38M.