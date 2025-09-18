Market Resilience: Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) Finishes Weak at 0.3, Down -3.40

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) closed the day trading at $0.3 down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.17 million shares were traded. SHOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3033.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 11 ’24 when Melton Christopher sold 3,470 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 2,967 led to the insider holds 62,530 shares of the business.

Safety Shot, Inc. sold 15,398 shares of SHOT for $12,626 on Dec 10 ’24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,857,511 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Nov 21 ’24, another insider, Safety Shot, Inc., who serves as the Principal Stockholder of the company, bought 1,500,000 shares for $0.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHOT now has a Market Capitalization of 66153612 and an Enterprise Value of 35784952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -389.153 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SHOT is 1.61, which has changed by -0.7917808 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SHOT has reached a high of $1.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -41.89%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHOT traded about 6.95M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHOT traded about 4582720 shares per day. A total of 217.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.50M. Insiders hold about 18.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.38% stake in the company. Shares short for SHOT as of 1756425600 were 2127901 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1753920000 on 4517458. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2127901 and a Short% of Float of 0.9900000000000001.