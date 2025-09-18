Market Resilience: Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) Finishes Strong at 20.95, Up 8.66

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

Whitefiber Inc (NASDAQ: WYFI) closed the day trading at $20.95 up 8.66% from the previous closing price of $19.28. In other words, the price has increased by $8.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.15 million shares were traded. WYFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.4825 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.2801.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WYFI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.11 and its Current Ratio is at 1.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 02, 2025, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $34.

On September 02, 2025, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on September 02, 2025, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WYFI now has a Market Capitalization of 792433792.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYFI has reached a high of $25.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.10%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WYFI traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WYFI traded about 1238630 shares per day. A total of 36.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.31M. Insiders hold about 74.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.04% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 319131 and a Short% of Float of 3.39.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Whitefiber Inc (WYFI) reflects the collective analysis of 3 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.84M. There is a high estimate of $32.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.5M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $88.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.64MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $209.8M and the low estimate is $184.23M.