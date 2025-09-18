Market Update: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $6.7

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $6.7 down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $6.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.57 million shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bloomin Brands Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.34 and its Current Ratio is at 0.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.05.

On January 07, 2025, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $13.

On December 05, 2024, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $13.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on December 05, 2024, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 29 ’25 when JACKSON LAWRENCE V bought 34,495 shares for $7.68 per share.

Hafner Patrick M sold 9,555 shares of BLMN for $79,498 on Mar 04 ’25. The EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.32 per share. On Mar 05 ’25, another insider, Spanos Mike, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 118,000 shares for $8.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,018,340 and bolstered with 118,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 569958400 and an Enterprise Value of 2696529408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.685 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.719.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLMN is 1.27, which has changed by -0.6106914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $17.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.52%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLMN has traded an average of 2.59M shares per day and 2055660 over the past ten days. A total of 85.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.10M. Insiders hold about 2.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of 1756425600 were 8540383 with a Short Ratio of 3.30, compared to 1753920000 on 7284836. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8540383 and a Short% of Float of 13.69.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.69, from 0.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.114705876The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.92.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 12.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $905.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $918M to a low estimate of $877.02M. As of the current estimate, Bloomin Brands Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.04BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $976.51M. There is a high estimate of $993.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $940.85M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.45BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06B and the low estimate is $3.89B.