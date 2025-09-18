Market Update: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $84.19

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

In the latest session, CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) closed at $84.19 down -0.91% from its previous closing price of $84.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.27 million shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.075.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CF Industries Holdings Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.84 and its Current Ratio is at 3.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

On August 13, 2025, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $100.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on July 29, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $92.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 ’25 when Menzel Susan L sold 10,000 shares for $100.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,002,300 led to the insider holds 87,923 shares of the business.

Menzel Susan L bought 10,000 shares of CF for $1,002,300 on Jun 20 ’25. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, Malik Ashraf K, who serves as the Sr. VP, Manufacturing & D’istn of the company, sold 5,498 shares for $99.95 each. As a result, the insider received 549,535 and left with 14,565 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CF now has a Market Capitalization of 13636503552 and an Enterprise Value of 18134503424. As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.477.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CF is 0.92, which has changed by 0.012751102 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $104.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.33%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CF has traded an average of 2.76M shares per day and 2284530 over the past ten days. A total of 161.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.75M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.04% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of 1756425600 were 10877177 with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 1753920000 on 8508913. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10877177 and a Short% of Float of 7.960000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CF is 2.00, from 2.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02354049The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.18. The current Payout Ratio is 29.67% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2015-06-18 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) is currently under the scrutiny of 6.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.13 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.1. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 10.0 analysts recommending between $8.43 and $5.84.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, CF Industries Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.37BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.69B. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.94BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $5.96B.