Market Update: Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $738.5

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) closed at $738.5 down -2.06% from its previous closing price of $754.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. PH stock price reached its highest trading level at $757.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $730.245.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Parker-Hannifin Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 200.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.71 and its Current Ratio is at 1.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

On August 15, 2025, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $860.

On June 05, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $700.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on June 05, 2025, with a $700 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Verrier James sold 1,500 shares for $750.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,125,000 led to the insider holds 4,510 shares of the business.

James Verrier bought 1,500 shares of PH for $1,125,000 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Leonti Joseph R, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 4,625 shares for $750.84 each. As a result, the insider received 3,472,625 and left with 13,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PH now has a Market Capitalization of 93554769920 and an Enterprise Value of 102582771712. As of this moment, Parker-Hannifin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.168 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.138.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PH is 1.35, which has changed by 0.17961824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PH has reached a high of $779.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $488.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.10%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.99%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PH has traded an average of 636.23K shares per day and 590220 over the past ten days. A total of 126.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.39M. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.74% stake in the company. Shares short for PH as of 1756425600 were 1439732 with a Short Ratio of 2.26, compared to 1753920000 on 1528588. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1439732 and a Short% of Float of 1.1400000000000001.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PH is 6.86, from 6.69 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008872091The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.31. The current Payout Ratio is 24.67% for PH, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-10-02 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) is currently in progress, with 21.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.83, with high estimates of $7.08 and low estimates of $6.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.97 and $27.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $29.07. EPS for the following year is $31.76, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $33.26 and $29.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.94B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.99B to a low estimate of $4.87B. As of the current estimate, Parker-Hannifin Corp’s year-ago sales were $4.9BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.93B. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.86B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.85BBased on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.23B and the low estimate is $21.2B.

