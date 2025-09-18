Market Update: Verastem Inc (VSTM) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $9.44

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed at $9.44 up 3.40% from its previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has increased by $3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.0 million shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.1.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verastem Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.44 and its Current Ratio is at 3.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 24, 2025, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $10.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 31, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when Paterson Dan bought 31,790 shares for $9.76 per share.

Paterson Dan sold 1,332 shares of VSTM for $7,739 on Aug 06 ’25. The President and CEO now owns 442,507 shares after completing the transaction at $5.81 per share. On Jun 20 ’25, another insider, Paterson Dan, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 17,808 shares for $5.13 each. As a result, the insider received 91,355 and left with 443,839 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTM now has a Market Capitalization of 580987328 and an Enterprise Value of 501380352. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 271.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 234.619 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.206.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSTM is 0.91, which has changed by 2.335689 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $11.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.97%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VSTM has traded an average of 2.73M shares per day and 2443930 over the past ten days. A total of 61.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.09M. Insiders hold about 7.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of 1756425600 were 15964999 with a Short Ratio of 5.86, compared to 1753920000 on 17053705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15964999 and a Short% of Float of 26.040000000000003.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.94, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$1.59 and -$2.54.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.62M. There is a high estimate of $17.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10MBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.8M and the low estimate is $48.5M.