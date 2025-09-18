Market Update: Veris Residential Inc (VRE) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $15.36

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Veris Residential Inc (NYSE: VRE) closed at $15.36 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $15.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.81 million shares were traded. VRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.31.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Veris Residential Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.41 and its Current Ratio is at 4.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on February 26, 2025, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $18 from $20 previously.

On December 17, 2024, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 12, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when MIRELF VII US SECURITIES LLC bought 20,097 shares for $15.52 per share.

MIRELF VI REIT INVESTMENT II, bought 14,989 shares of VRE for $232,632 on Sep 17 ’25. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, MIRELF VI REIT INVESTMENT II, who serves as the Former Affiliate of the company, bought 40,355 shares for $15.43 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRE now has a Market Capitalization of 1699762944 and an Enterprise Value of 3350786304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.729 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.477.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRE is 1.37, which has changed by -0.14333516 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRE has reached a high of $18.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.96%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRE has traded an average of 589.58K shares per day and 783390 over the past ten days. A total of 93.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.63M. Insiders hold about 2.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.09% stake in the company. Shares short for VRE as of 1756425600 were 3607983 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1753920000 on 3383498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3607983 and a Short% of Float of 7.0199996.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VRE is 0.24, from 0.31 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02014295The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Veris Residential Inc (VRE) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $73.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $76.27M to a low estimate of $70.15M. As of the current estimate, Veris Residential Inc’s year-ago sales were $68.17MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $72.7M. There is a high estimate of $77.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.52M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $290.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $271.07MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $294.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313.27M and the low estimate is $282.49M.