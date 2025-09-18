Market Watch: Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $56.46

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Flex Ltd’s stock clocked out at $56.46, down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $57.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.42 million shares were traded. FLEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLEX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.83 and its Current Ratio is at 1.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

On October 22, 2024, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $39.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Hartung Michael P sold 45,000 shares for $57.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,571,470 led to the insider holds 256,198 shares of the business.

Hartung Michael P bought 45,000 shares of FLEX for $2,607,300 on Sep 16 ’25. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, WENDLER DANIEL, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $56.66 each. As a result, the insider received 566,600 and left with 37,619 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLEX now has a Market Capitalization of 21113583616 and an Enterprise Value of 23215841280. As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.375.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLEX is 1.15, which has changed by 0.7425926 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $58.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLEX traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3274320 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 376.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 372.68M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.76% stake in the company. Shares short for FLEX as of 1756425600 were 8741096 with a Short Ratio of 2.01, compared to 1753920000 on 8911350. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8741096 and a Short% of Float of 2.6700001.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Flex Ltd (FLEX) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 7.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.15 and $2.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.03. EPS for the following year is $3.34, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $3.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $6.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.8B to a low estimate of $6.64B. As of the current estimate, Flex Ltd’s year-ago sales were $6.54BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.71B. There is a high estimate of $6.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.61B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.81BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.22B and the low estimate is $27.25B.