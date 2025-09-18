Market Watch: Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $2.99

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Gossamer Bio Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.99, down -6.56% from its previous closing price of $3.2. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.79 million shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOSS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40.

On July 14, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On June 25, 2024, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on June 25, 2024, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Milligan Sandra bought 26,050 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 50,016 led to the insider holds 58,050 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 679868032 and an Enterprise Value of 669783040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.646 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.61.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GOSS is 1.97, which has changed by 2.1145833 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $3.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.72%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.31%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOSS traded 3.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5447940 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 182.70M. Insiders hold about 19.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.54% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of 1756425600 were 22046902 with a Short Ratio of 6.25, compared to 1753920000 on 18745165. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22046902 and a Short% of Float of 10.319999600000001.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) is currently being evaluated by 7.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.58 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7.0 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.89.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.38M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.7M