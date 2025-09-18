Market Watch Highlights: CareCloud Inc (CCLD) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 3.35

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, CareCloud Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.35, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. CCLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.88 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on November 13, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 ’25 when DALY JOHN N sold 15,000 shares for $2.11 per share. The transaction valued at 31,650 led to the insider holds 61,750 shares of the business.

JOHN N DALY bought 15,000 shares of CCLD for $31,610 on Jun 17 ’25. On Dec 31 ’24, another insider, DALY JOHN N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider received 19,350 and left with 61,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCLD now has a Market Capitalization of 141778832 and an Enterprise Value of 134727824. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.205 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.973.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCLD is 2.14, which has changed by 0.15517247 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCLD has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.27%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCLD traded 500.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 487000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.76M. Insiders hold about 15.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CCLD as of 1756425600 were 719354 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1753920000 on 1067429. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 719354 and a Short% of Float of 2.0.