Market Watch Highlights: IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 1.71

As of close of business last night, IO Biotech Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.71, down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.93 million shares were traded. IOBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IOBT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.96 and its Current Ratio is at 1.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.77.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Hunter Heidi bought 15,000 shares for $1.39 per share. The transaction valued at 20,884 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Ahmad Qasim Iftikhar bought 31,350 shares of IOBT for $26,553 on Dec 23 ’24. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 31,350 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Dec 23 ’24, another insider, Zocca Mai-Britt, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,120 and bolstered with 49,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOBT now has a Market Capitalization of 112656360 and an Enterprise Value of 92881360.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IOBT is 0.42, which has changed by 0.43697476 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IOBT has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.40%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.11%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IOBT traded 3.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1067450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.27M. Insiders hold about 25.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.21% stake in the company. Shares short for IOBT as of 1756425600 were 1229171 with a Short Ratio of 0.39, compared to 1753920000 on 851154. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1229171 and a Short% of Float of 3.8900003.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of IO Biotech Inc (IOBT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.1 and -$1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.86, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$0.86.