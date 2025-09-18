Market Watch Highlights: Keycorp (KEY) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 18.71

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Keycorp’s stock clocked out at $18.71, up 0.43% from its previous closing price of $18.63. In other words, the price has increased by $0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 29.31 million shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.475.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KEY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On July 08, 2025, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 02, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 ’25 when Paine Andrew J III sold 44,953 shares for $19.29 per share. The transaction valued at 867,143 led to the insider holds 245,044 shares of the business.

Paine Andrew J III bought 44,955 shares of KEY for $867,143 on Sep 09 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Brady Amy G., who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $17.61 each. As a result, the insider received 880,500 and left with 32,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 20515811328 and an Enterprise Value of 35125813248. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.406.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KEY is 1.14, which has changed by 0.0790081 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KEY traded 26.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 31641770 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.13% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of 1756425600 were 39432223 with a Short Ratio of 1.49, compared to 1753920000 on 33632292. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39432223 and a Short% of Float of 4.81.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.82, KEY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.82. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04401503The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.9.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Keycorp (KEY) is underway, with the input of 18.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.74, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.88B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Keycorp’s year-ago sales were $695MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.99B and the low estimate is $7.27B.