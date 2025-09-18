Market Watch Highlights: Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 19.77

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, Simmons First National Corp’s stock clocked out at $19.77, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $19.74. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.92 million shares were traded. SFNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.735.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SFNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $20 previously.

On October 21, 2024, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $27 to $28.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on May 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM bought 9,200 shares for $18.62 per share. The transaction valued at 171,304 led to the insider holds 53,220 shares of the business.

TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM bought 2,000 shares of SFNC for $37,260 on Aug 07 ’25. The Director now owns 20,692 shares after completing the transaction at $18.63 per share. On Jul 23 ’25, another insider, TEUBNER RUSSELL WILLIAM, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,050 shares for $18.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,925 and bolstered with 25,576 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFNC now has a Market Capitalization of 2860737792 and an Enterprise Value of 3242344704. As of this moment, Simmons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.365.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFNC is 0.97, which has changed by -0.10421389 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFNC has reached a high of $25.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.12%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SFNC traded 1.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 596960 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 142.34M. Insiders hold about 1.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.98% stake in the company. Shares short for SFNC as of 1756425600 were 3668491 with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 1753920000 on 3625397. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3668491 and a Short% of Float of 3.35.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.845, SFNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.042806488The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.59. The current Payout Ratio is 69.38% for SFNC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-15 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-15. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-02-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Simmons First National Corp (SFNC) is currently in the spotlight, with 5.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $103.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.02M to a low estimate of -$551.6M. As of the current estimate, Simmons First National Corp’s year-ago sales were $203.24MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $242.11M. There is a high estimate of $247.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $921.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $777.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $775.64MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $987.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1B and the low estimate is $974.4M.