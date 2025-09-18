Market Watch Highlights: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) Ends on an% Upturn Note at 12.18

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Thryv Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.18, up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $12.12. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.76 million shares were traded. THRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.855.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.13 and its Current Ratio is at 1.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 27, 2025, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On October 02, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On July 23, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $43.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on July 23, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 ’25 when Slater John bought 1,000 shares for $12.92 per share. The transaction valued at 12,920 led to the insider holds 33,870 shares of the business.

Slater John bought 1,000 shares of THRY for $13,690 on Aug 25 ’25. The Director now owns 32,870 shares after completing the transaction at $13.69 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Walsh Joe, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $12.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 103,200 and bolstered with 592,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRY now has a Market Capitalization of 535144000 and an Enterprise Value of 804935040. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.062 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.578.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRY has reached a high of $20.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.52%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THRY traded 507.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 498210 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.51M. Insiders hold about 7.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.43% stake in the company. Shares short for THRY as of 1756425600 were 5350589 with a Short Ratio of 10.55, compared to 1753920000 on 5415424. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5350589 and a Short% of Float of 18.490000000000002.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.23. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $200.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $201.16M to a low estimate of $200.41M. As of the current estimate, Thryv Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $179.85MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $192.99M. There is a high estimate of $193.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for THRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $786.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $784.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $785.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $824.16MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $688.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $702M and the low estimate is $669.54M.