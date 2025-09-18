Market Watch: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $61.17

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $61.17, down -0.24% from its previous closing price of $61.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.64 million shares were traded. IONS stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IONS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.86 and its Current Ratio is at 2.87. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.11.

On July 31, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 01, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when O’NEIL PATRICK R. sold 1,700 shares for $64.58 per share. The transaction valued at 109,787 led to the insider holds 57,130 shares of the business.

Baroldi Joseph sold 11,950 shares of IONS for $742,838 on Sep 09 ’25. The EVP, Chief Business Officer now owns 31,926 shares after completing the transaction at $62.16 per share. On Sep 09 ’25, another insider, O’NEIL PATRICK R., who serves as the EVP CLO & General Counsel of the company, sold 21,000 shares for $64.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,355,661 and left with 57,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IONS now has a Market Capitalization of 9749961728 and an Enterprise Value of 9440994304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.001 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.999.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IONS is 0.27, which has changed by 0.43121195 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IONS has reached a high of $64.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.48%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IONS traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2530360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.16M. Insiders hold about 0.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.68% stake in the company. Shares short for IONS as of 1756425600 were 10502338 with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 1753920000 on 11580340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10502338 and a Short% of Float of 8.74.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 9.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.06, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.57 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.89. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $0.51 and -$3.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 18 analysts expect revenue to total $132.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.61M to a low estimate of $111.1M. As of the current estimate, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $134MFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.71M. There is a high estimate of $218M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120.54M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IONS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $961.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $834.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $867.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $705MBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $922.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.39B and the low estimate is $687.38M.