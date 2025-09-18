Market Watch: MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $9.94

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, MBX Biosciences Inc’s stock clocked out at $9.94, up 2.00% from its previous closing price of $9.74. In other words, the price has increased by $2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.51 million shares were traded. MBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.64.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

On August 05, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

On July 16, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 16, 2025, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 08 ’25 when Pescovitz Ora H. bought 7,693 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 45,312 led to the insider holds 24,329 shares of the business.

GORDON CARL L bought 143,170 shares of MBX for $1,551,963 on Feb 18 ’25. The Director now owns 3,255,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.84 per share. On Feb 14 ’25, another insider, GORDON CARL L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 47,502 shares for $9.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 468,793 and bolstered with 3,205,930 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MBX now has a Market Capitalization of 333923008 and an Enterprise Value of 109667032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MBX is 0.56, which has changed by -0.53179467 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MBX has reached a high of $27.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.82%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -18.50%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MBX traded 417.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 469240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.20M. Insiders hold about 51.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.15% stake in the company. Shares short for MBX as of 1756425600 were 3843321 with a Short Ratio of 9.21, compared to 1753920000 on 5342249. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3843321 and a Short% of Float of 22.89.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for MBX Biosciences Inc (MBX) is a result of the insights provided by 4.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.7. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$2.21 and -$2.96.