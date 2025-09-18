Market Watch: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $217.96

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Snowflake Inc’s stock clocked out at $217.96, up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $215.95. In other words, the price has increased by $0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.36 million shares were traded. SNOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $219.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $214.3.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SNOW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 98.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.44 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Monness Crespi & Hardt on August 28, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $260 from $245 previously.

On August 20, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $240.

On July 18, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $261.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on July 18, 2025, with a $261 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Slootman Frank sold 7,551 shares for $221.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,670,583 led to the insider holds 153,226 shares of the business.

Kleinerman Christian sold 2,975 shares of SNOW for $658,189 on Sep 16 ’25. The EVP, Product Management now owns 547,724 shares after completing the transaction at $221.24 per share. On Sep 16 ’25, another insider, Dageville Benoit, who serves as the President of Products of the company, sold 1,912 shares for $221.24 each. As a result, the insider received 423,011 and left with 52,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNOW now has a Market Capitalization of 73844850688 and an Enterprise Value of 72957411328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.726 whereas that against EBITDA is -57.108.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SNOW is 1.21, which has changed by 0.9115945 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SNOW has reached a high of $249.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SNOW traded 5.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5486160 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 338.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.83M. Insiders hold about 3.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.93% stake in the company. Shares short for SNOW as of 1756425600 were 12912458 with a Short Ratio of 2.51, compared to 1753920000 on 11154259. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12912458 and a Short% of Float of 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 41.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 49.0 analysts recommending between $2.3 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 41 analysts expect revenue to total $1.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.23B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Snowflake Inc’s year-ago sales were $942.09MFor the next quarter, 41 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.23B.

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.63BBased on 49 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.05B and the low estimate is $5.52B.