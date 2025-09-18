Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR’s stock clocked out at $1.73, down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.96 million shares were traded. MREO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MREO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.13 and its Current Ratio is at 8.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on March 27, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On December 06, 2024, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On June 13, 2024, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $8.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on June 13, 2024, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MREO now has a Market Capitalization of 275237600 and an Enterprise Value of 1320664064. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 539.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2641.328 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MREO is 0.36, which has changed by -0.5957944 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MREO has reached a high of $4.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.25%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MREO traded 2.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 927380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.27M. Insiders hold about 17.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.99% stake in the company. Shares short for MREO as of 1756425600 were 11292464 with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 1753920000 on 10548318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11292464 and a Short% of Float of 9.98.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.03, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.05.