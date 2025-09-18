Metric Analysis: DaVita Inc (DVA)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) closed at $128.0 down -1.62% from its previous closing price of $130.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.28 million shares were traded. DVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.545.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DaVita Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.34 and its Current Ratio is at 1.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on March 06, 2024, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $133.

On August 07, 2023, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $100 to $142.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $97 to $72.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC sold 1,635,962 shares for $140.61 per share. The transaction valued at 230,024,764 led to the insider holds 32,160,579 shares of the business.

HEARTY JAMES O sold 2,351 shares of DVA for $352,650 on Jul 23 ’25. The Chief Compliance Officer now owns 26,038 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Jul 23 ’25, another insider, HEARTY JAMES O, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,351 shares for $150.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DVA now has a Market Capitalization of 9152000000 and an Enterprise Value of 23150598144. As of this moment, DaVita’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.759 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.613.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DVA is 1.13, which has changed by -0.21539783 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DVA has reached a high of $179.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -7.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.91%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DVA has traded an average of 816.50K shares per day and 762910 over the past ten days. A total of 74.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.00M. Insiders hold about 4.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.33% stake in the company. Shares short for DVA as of 1756425600 were 6432697 with a Short Ratio of 7.88, compared to 1753920000 on 6112763. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6432697 and a Short% of Float of 18.26.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of DaVita Inc (DVA) is currently in the spotlight, with 6.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.75, with high estimates of $2.91 and low estimates of $2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.97 and $10.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.8. EPS for the following year is $12.71, with 8.0 analysts recommending between $13.59 and $12.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.46B to a low estimate of $3.36B. As of the current estimate, DaVita Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.26BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.42B. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.82BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.38B and the low estimate is $13.7B.