Metric Analysis: Digi Power X Inc (DGXX)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) closed at $2.57 down -7.55% from its previous closing price of $2.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. DGXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Digi Power X Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on September 02, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGXX now has a Market Capitalization of 124633512 and an Enterprise Value of 112430504. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.491 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.663.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DGXX is 6.29, which has changed by 1.1596639 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DGXX has reached a high of $4.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.93%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.40%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DGXX has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 1003060 over the past ten days. A total of 39.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.78M. Insiders hold about 27.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.72% stake in the company. Shares short for DGXX as of 1756425600 were 463114 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1753920000 on 510684. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 463114 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.49M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $12.79M to a low estimate of $12.19M. As of the current estimate, Digi Power X Inc’s year-ago sales were $12.86MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.22M. There is a high estimate of $12.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.91M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $49.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.87MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.38M and the low estimate is $58.41M.