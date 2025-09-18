Metric Analysis: LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, LAVA Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ: LVTX) closed at $1.5 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $1.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. LVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LAVA Therapeutics NV’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.78 and its Current Ratio is at 10.78. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Leerink Partners on December 12, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVTX now has a Market Capitalization of 39457944 and an Enterprise Value of -16711058. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.349 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVTX is 0.49, which has changed by -0.107142866 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVTX has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.75%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LVTX has traded an average of 103.92K shares per day and 176830 over the past ten days. A total of 26.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.11M. Insiders hold about 50.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.94% stake in the company. Shares short for LVTX as of 1756425600 were 88902 with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 1753920000 on 37214. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 88902 and a Short% of Float of 0.5499999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of LAVA Therapeutics NV (LVTX) is underway, with the input of 1.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.46.