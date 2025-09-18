Metric Analysis: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) closed at $17.96 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $18.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.71 million shares were traded. SPNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.895.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SiriusPoint Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on July 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

On June 26, 2025, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

On April 15, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $17.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on April 15, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 ’25 when de la Gueronniere Rafe sold 30,000 shares for $19.55 per share. The transaction valued at 586,500 led to the insider holds 127,578 shares of the business.

Rafe de la Gueronniere bought 30,000 shares of SPNT for $586,596 on May 08 ’25. On Feb 27 ’25, another insider, Loeb Daniel S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,106,631 shares for $13.71 each. As a result, the insider received 56,301,911 and left with 9,428,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPNT now has a Market Capitalization of 2097001216 and an Enterprise Value of 2114301312. As of this moment, SiriusPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.757 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.552.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPNT is 0.77, which has changed by 0.26035082 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPNT has reached a high of $21.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.35%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.03%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPNT has traded an average of 806.02K shares per day and 936140 over the past ten days. A total of 116.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.00M. Insiders hold about 8.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.25% stake in the company. Shares short for SPNT as of 1756425600 were 1748409 with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 1753920000 on 1939140. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1748409 and a Short% of Float of 1.6900001000000002.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) is currently being evaluated by a team of 2 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.43, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.13M. There is a high estimate of $766.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $741M.

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $3.1B.