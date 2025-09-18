Metric Analysis: Uranium Energy Corp (UEC)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) closed at $12.24 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $12.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13.94 million shares were traded. UEC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Uranium Energy Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.05 and its Current Ratio is at 10.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on August 12, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 06 ’25 when KONG DAVID sold 50,800 shares for $9.62 per share. The transaction valued at 488,691 led to the insider holds 182,237 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEC now has a Market Capitalization of 5438833664 and an Enterprise Value of 5369878528. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 81.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 80.343 whereas that against EBITDA is -96.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UEC is 1.39, which has changed by 1.3007519 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has reached a high of $13.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UEC has traded an average of 13.41M shares per day and 14504230 over the past ten days. A total of 435.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 433.20M. Insiders hold about 2.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.58% stake in the company. Shares short for UEC as of 1756425600 were 50925735 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1753920000 on 55715157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50925735 and a Short% of Float of 11.65.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 1 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.07 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.8M. There is a high estimate of $11.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $224kBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $128M and the low estimate is $48.8M.