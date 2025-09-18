Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Fluor Corporation (FLR) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $40.79 in the prior trading day, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) closed at $40.34, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.7 million shares were traded. FLR stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.86.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.62 and its Current Ratio is at 1.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

On December 18, 2024, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $58.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 22, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when Fluor Corp bought 15,000,000 shares for $39.00 per share.

Dillow Stacy L bought 30,000 shares of FLR for $1,200,000 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 11 ’25, another insider, Dillow Stacy L, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 8,830 shares for $63.34 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLR now has a Market Capitalization of 6521540608 and an Enterprise Value of 5349540864. As of this moment, Fluor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.328 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.144.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLR is 1.48, which has changed by -0.14984196 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLR has reached a high of $60.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.25%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.78%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2900780 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 162.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.25M. Insiders hold about 1.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.79% stake in the company. Shares short for FLR as of 1756425600 were 9517032 with a Short Ratio of 2.33, compared to 1753920000 on 9958835. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9517032 and a Short% of Float of 7.7700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.28. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FLR, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-02-28 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-02-28. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-07-17 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.