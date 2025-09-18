Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $12.4 in the prior trading day, Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (AMEX: SPPP) closed at $12.14, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. SPPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.363 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPPP by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPP now has a Market Capitalization of 354677408.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPP has reached a high of $13.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.18%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 696.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 872690 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics.