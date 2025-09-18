Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $27.23 in the prior trading day, Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) closed at $27.16, down -0.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.97 million shares were traded. STAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.425 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.98.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STAA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.05 and its Current Ratio is at 4.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 21, 2025, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when WEISNER AIMEE S bought 1,750 shares for $26.87 per share.

WEISNER AIMEE S bought 13,491 shares of STAA for $362,523 on Aug 05 ’25. On Apr 08 ’25, another insider, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 178,127 shares for $15.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,729,095 and bolstered with 13,510,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STAA now has a Market Capitalization of 1340457984 and an Enterprise Value of 1196497408. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.331 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.393.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for STAA is 0.84, which has changed by -0.14050633 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, STAA has reached a high of $38.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 650550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.28M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.05% stake in the company. Shares short for STAA as of 1756425600 were 3992554 with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1753920000 on 6451861. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3992554 and a Short% of Float of 17.959999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Staar Surgical Co (STAA).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.63 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $92.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.9M to a low estimate of $83.04M. As of the current estimate, Staar Surgical Co’s year-ago sales were $88.59MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.51M. There is a high estimate of $84.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.3M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $247.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $313.9MBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $319.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.4M and the low estimate is $266.4M.