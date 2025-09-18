Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (STFS) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, Star Fashion Culture Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: STFS) closed at $0.15, down -4.76%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.49 million shares were traded. STFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.157 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.143.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of STFS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.43 and its Current Ratio is at 2.43. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STFS now has a Market Capitalization of 5089105 and an Enterprise Value of -41814920. As of this moment, Star’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.342.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STFS has reached a high of $17.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -87.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.65%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5771050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.44M. Insiders hold about 75.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for STFS as of 1756425600 were 685357 with a Short Ratio of 0.17, compared to 1753920000 on 32978. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 685357 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

