In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.17 million shares were traded. UDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UDR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 352.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.66.

On March 10, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $45 to $46.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 02, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 20 ’25 when TOOMEY THOMAS W sold 25,000 shares for $42.75 per share. The transaction valued at 1,068,750 led to the insider holds 824,716 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UDR now has a Market Capitalization of 14078824448 and an Enterprise Value of 19318540288. As of this moment, UDR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 97.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 62.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.265 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.156.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UDR is 0.87, which has changed by -0.1915493 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UDR has reached a high of $47.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.28%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.34M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2472550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 331.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 329.70M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.51% stake in the company. Shares short for UDR as of 1756425600 were 8800078 with a Short Ratio of 3.76, compared to 1753920000 on 8030653. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8800078 and a Short% of Float of 3.5999999999999996.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UDR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.71, compared to 1.69 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.045832217The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.69. The current Payout Ratio is 662.25% for UDR, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-10 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-10. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1993-05-06 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of UDR Inc (UDR) is currently in progress, with 9.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $430.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446.6M to a low estimate of $425.45M. As of the current estimate, UDR Inc’s year-ago sales were $418.09MFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.31M. There is a high estimate of $447.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425.45M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.83B and the low estimate is $1.74B.