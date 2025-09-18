Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG)’s Day in Review: Closing at 6.56, Down by -0.15

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $6.57 in the prior trading day, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) closed at $6.56, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.5314.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFG now has a Market Capitalization of 81537007616 and an Enterprise Value of -56695413800960. As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -14.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MFG is 0.38, which has changed by 0.6197531 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $6.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2239020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.50B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.53% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of 1756425600 were 3075773 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1753920000 on 3015618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3075773 and a Short% of Float of 0.029999999000000003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 140.0, compared to 0.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.308979The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33.