Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG)’s Day in Review: Closing at 6.56, Down by -0.15

Ulysses Smith

Business

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

After finishing at $6.57 in the prior trading day, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) closed at $6.56, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.66 million shares were traded. MFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.5314.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MFG now has a Market Capitalization of 81537007616 and an Enterprise Value of -56695413800960. As of this moment, Mizuho’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -14.515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MFG is 0.38, which has changed by 0.6197531 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has reached a high of $6.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2239020 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.50B. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.53% stake in the company. Shares short for MFG as of 1756425600 were 3075773 with a Short Ratio of 1.09, compared to 1753920000 on 3015618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3075773 and a Short% of Float of 0.029999999000000003.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 140.0, compared to 0.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.308979The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.33.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.