NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

As of close of business last night, NVIDIA Corp’s stock clocked out at $170.29, down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $174.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210.56 million shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.2 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVDA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.21. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

On September 08, 2025, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $200.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 28, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $220 to $230.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 17 ’25 when HUANG JEN HSUN bought 75,000 shares for $170.30 per share.

Neal Stephen C sold 28,000 shares of NVDA for $4,972,344 on Sep 12 ’25. The Director now owns 143,410 shares after completing the transaction at $177.58 per share. On Sep 12 ’25, another insider, HUANG JEN HSUN, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 75,000 shares for $177.72 each. As a result, the insider received 13,329,006 and left with 72,098,366 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVDA now has a Market Capitalization of 4146050629632 and an Enterprise Value of 4089836994560. As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 41.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.754 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.614.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NVDA is 2.12, which has changed by 0.44472718 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $184.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.20%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVDA traded 172.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 168913120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.35B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.31B. Insiders hold about 4.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.97% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of 1756425600 were 196695074 with a Short Ratio of 1.14, compared to 1753920000 on 192121364. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 196695074 and a Short% of Float of 0.84.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, NVDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0002287819The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.06. The current Payout Ratio is 1.16% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2024-06-10 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 38.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.0 and $4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $6.34, with 52.0 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $4.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 39 analysts expect revenue to total $54.59B. It ranges from a high estimate of $58.34B to a low estimate of $53.46B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corp’s year-ago sales were $35.08BFor the next quarter, 39 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.11B. There is a high estimate of $75.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.53B.

A total of 54 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $224.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $206.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.5BBased on 58 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $273.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.98B and the low estimate is $226.15B.