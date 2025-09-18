Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Ocean Power Technologies’s stock clocked out at $0.51, up 2.53% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $2.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.91 million shares were traded. OPTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5092 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4948.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OPTT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

On May 09, 2013, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $5.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 17, 2008, while the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 ’24 when Slaiby Peter E. bought 35,000 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 6,713 led to the insider holds 241,871 shares of the business.

Cryan Terence James bought 100,000 shares of OPTT for $14,800 on Nov 13 ’24. The Director now owns 358,658 shares after completing the transaction at $0.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTT now has a Market Capitalization of 91461168 and an Enterprise Value of 91494240. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.934 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.911.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPTT is 2.45, which has changed by 1.6842105 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPTT has reached a high of $1.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OPTT traded 5.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5520340 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.90M. Insiders hold about 10.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.67% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTT as of 1756425600 were 12376665 with a Short Ratio of 2.25, compared to 1753920000 on 14225095. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12376665 and a Short% of Float of 6.959999999999999.