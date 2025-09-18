Openlane Inc (KAR)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 28.53, Up 0.35

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Openlane Inc’s stock clocked out at $28.53, up 0.35% from its previous closing price of $28.43. In other words, the price has increased by $0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. KAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.465.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.16 and its Current Ratio is at 1.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on March 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $23 previously.

On February 28, 2025, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $26.

On January 22, 2025, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $20.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on January 22, 2025, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 07 ’25 when Coyle James P sold 194,575 shares for $27.94 per share. The transaction valued at 5,435,920 led to the insider holds 36,851 shares of the business.

Coleman Charles S. sold 59,289 shares of KAR for $1,658,313 on Aug 07 ’25. The EVP, CLO & Secretary now owns 53,474 shares after completing the transaction at $27.97 per share. On Aug 07 ’25, another insider, Coyle James P, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 194,575 shares for $27.93 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KAR now has a Market Capitalization of 3032843008 and an Enterprise Value of 5307842560. As of this moment, Openlane’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.859 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.833.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KAR is 1.33, which has changed by 0.6861702 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KAR has reached a high of $30.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.83%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.74%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KAR traded 915.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 825400 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 107.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.47M. Insiders hold about 1.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KAR as of 1756425600 were 2588534 with a Short Ratio of 2.83, compared to 1753920000 on 3844844. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2588534 and a Short% of Float of 3.4299999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.28. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for KAR, which recently paid a dividend on 2020-03-19 with an ex-dividend date of 2020-03-19. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-06-28 when the company split stock in a 2642:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Openlane Inc (KAR) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 6.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.18 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.28, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $464.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $493.3M to a low estimate of $442.5M. As of the current estimate, Openlane Inc’s year-ago sales were $448.4MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.16M. There is a high estimate of $480M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $440.8M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.79BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.02B and the low estimate is $1.89B.