Post-Trade Analysis: ASGN Inc (ASGN) Slides -2.62%, Closing at $49.51

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $50.84 in the prior trading day, ASGN Inc (NYSE: ASGN) closed at $49.51, down -2.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. ASGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.21.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.11 and its Current Ratio is at 2.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

On June 03, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $56.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 25, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 12 ’24 when Hanson Theodore S. sold 1,200 shares for $99.64 per share. The transaction valued at 119,568 led to the insider holds 288,855 shares of the business.

Hanson Theodore S. sold 900 shares of ASGN for $87,405 on Nov 13 ’24. The CEO now owns 287,955 shares after completing the transaction at $97.12 per share. On Nov 12 ’24, another insider, Hanson Theodore S., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 53,000 shares for $100.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASGN now has a Market Capitalization of 2168537856 and an Enterprise Value of 3314938112. As of this moment, ASGN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.828 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.001.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ASGN is 0.95, which has changed by -0.47318578 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ASGN has reached a high of $101.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.64%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -22.89%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 578.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524540 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.86M. Insiders hold about 4.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ASGN as of 1756425600 were 1983102 with a Short Ratio of 3.43, compared to 1753920000 on 1960153. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1983102 and a Short% of Float of 7.4499995.

Earnings Estimates

ASGN Inc (ASGN) is currently under the scrutiny of 7.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, ASGN Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.03BFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $978.68M. There is a high estimate of $999.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $949.89M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.29B and the low estimate is $3.93B.