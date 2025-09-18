Post-Trade Analysis: Celestica, Inc (CLS) Slides -2.65%, Closing at $247.66

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $254.39 in the prior trading day, Celestica, Inc (NYSE: CLS) closed at $247.66, down -2.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.27 million shares were traded. CLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $254.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $239.8001.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.86 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on July 21, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $172.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 ’25 when Agrawal Alok K. bought 3,672 shares for $119.47 per share.

Laurette Koellner bought 100,000 shares of CLS for $8,269,000 on Mar 31 ’25. On Mar 19 ’25, another insider, Laurette T Koellner, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 151,717 shares for $91.92 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLS now has a Market Capitalization of 28533377024 and an Enterprise Value of 29188294656. As of this moment, Celestica,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.757 whereas that against EBITDA is 31.726.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLS is 1.88, which has changed by 3.9820962 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLS has reached a high of $258.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.19%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.36%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3703800 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.44M. Insiders hold about 0.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.47% stake in the company. Shares short for CLS as of 1756425600 were 5007172 with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 1753920000 on 5193298. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5007172 and a Short% of Float of 4.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.89 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.57. EPS for the following year is $6.73, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $7.59 and $6.35.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.09B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Celestica, Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.5BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.05B. There is a high estimate of $3.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.82B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.02B and the low estimate is $13.3B.