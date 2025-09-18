Post-Trade Analysis: Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Climbs 1.05%, Closing at $12.47

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $12.34 in the prior trading day, Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) closed at $12.47, up 1.05%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.63 million shares were traded. DX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on June 06, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.50.

On April 12, 2024, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.50.

On December 06, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $12.50.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 06, 2023, with a $12.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DX now has a Market Capitalization of 1620004608 and an Enterprise Value of 9908685824. As of this moment, Dynex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 91.948.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DX is 0.92, which has changed by -0.037808657 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DX has reached a high of $14.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.72%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5110200 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 129.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.28M. Insiders hold about 2.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.63% stake in the company. Shares short for DX as of 1756425600 were 7626572 with a Short Ratio of 1.84, compared to 1753920000 on 6141229. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7626572 and a Short% of Float of 5.91.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DX’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.78, compared to 1.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14424635The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.49. The current Payout Ratio is 107.35% for DX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2019-06-21 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) is currently attracting attention from 4.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.17 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.21.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $32.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.92M to a low estimate of $29.01M. As of the current estimate, Dynex Capital, Inc’s year-ago sales were $894kFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.59M. There is a high estimate of $47.04M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.51M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $82.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.88MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248.69M and the low estimate is $161.87M.