Post-Trade Analysis: Polaris Inc (PII) Slides -2.24%, Closing at $57.15

Earnings

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $58.46 in the prior trading day, Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) closed at $57.15, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.0205 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.84.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.37 and its Current Ratio is at 1.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

On March 20, 2025, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $49 to $33.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on January 21, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $81 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 18 ’24 when Clark Dougherty Lucy bought 9,314 shares for $61.17 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PII now has a Market Capitalization of 3213238272 and an Enterprise Value of 4845538304. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.696 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.121.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PII is 1.08, which has changed by -0.33438158 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $86.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.59%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1146060 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.51M. Insiders hold about 6.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.03% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of 1756425600 were 7802759 with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1753920000 on 8533306. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7802759 and a Short% of Float of 19.229999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PII’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.66, compared to 2.67 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0455012The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.02. The current Payout Ratio is 135.34% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-02 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-02. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-09-13 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 11.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Polaris Inc (PII).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 14.0 analysts recommending between $2.19 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.68B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.73B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.72BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.79B. There is a high estimate of $1.92B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.17BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.36B and the low estimate is $6.76B.

