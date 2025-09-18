Post-Trade Analysis: TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Climbs 0.15%, Closing at $13.17

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $13.15 in the prior trading day, TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) closed at $13.17, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. TFSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.135.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFSL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

On September 21, 2018, Sandler O’Neill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Sandler O’Neill initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2018, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Weir Daniel F sold 3,900 shares for $13.37 per share. The transaction valued at 52,143 led to the insider holds 14,941 shares of the business.

Weir Daniel F bought 3,900 shares of TFSL for $52,260 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, WEIL MEREDITH S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $13.70 each. As a result, the insider received 205,500 and left with 63,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFSL now has a Market Capitalization of 3696661504 and an Enterprise Value of 8131191296. As of this moment, TFS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.347.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFSL is 0.75, which has changed by -0.022997022 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFSL has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 374.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 280.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 279.35M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for TFSL as of 1756425600 were 3917986 with a Short Ratio of 10.46, compared to 1753920000 on 3695323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3917986 and a Short% of Float of 7.550000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFSL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.13, compared to 1.13 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08593156The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.77.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $84.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.36M to a low estimate of $84.36M. As of the current estimate, TFS Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.72MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.99M. There is a high estimate of $83.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.99M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.46MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.89M and the low estimate is $344.89M.