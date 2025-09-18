Post-Trade Analysis: TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Climbs 0.15%, Closing at $13.17

Kiel Thompson

Earnings

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $13.15 in the prior trading day, TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) closed at $13.17, up 0.15%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.59 million shares were traded. TFSL stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.475 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.135.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFSL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

On September 21, 2018, Sandler O’Neill started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Sandler O’Neill initiated its Buy rating on September 21, 2018, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 11 ’25 when Weir Daniel F sold 3,900 shares for $13.37 per share. The transaction valued at 52,143 led to the insider holds 14,941 shares of the business.

Weir Daniel F bought 3,900 shares of TFSL for $52,260 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, WEIL MEREDITH S, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $13.70 each. As a result, the insider received 205,500 and left with 63,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFSL now has a Market Capitalization of 3696661504 and an Enterprise Value of 8131191296. As of this moment, TFS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 26.347.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TFSL is 0.75, which has changed by -0.022997022 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TFSL has reached a high of $14.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 374.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455880 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 280.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 279.35M. Insiders hold about 0.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for TFSL as of 1756425600 were 3917986 with a Short Ratio of 10.46, compared to 1753920000 on 3695323. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3917986 and a Short% of Float of 7.550000399999999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFSL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.13, compared to 1.13 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08593156The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.77.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is currently in progress, with 1.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $84.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.36M to a low estimate of $84.36M. As of the current estimate, TFS Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $68.72MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.99M. There is a high estimate of $83.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.99M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFSL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $320.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $320.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.46MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $344.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $344.89M and the low estimate is $344.89M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.