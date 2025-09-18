Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)’s Day in Review: Closing at 80.43, Down by -0.97

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $81.22 in the prior trading day, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) closed at $80.43, down -0.97%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.4 million shares were traded. PEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.215.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.76 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

On March 19, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $82.50.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 27, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $88 to $84.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when LaRossa Ralph A sold 1,387 shares for $83.12 per share. The transaction valued at 115,288 led to the insider holds 218,328 shares of the business.

Ralph A. LaRossa bought 1,387 shares of PEG for $116,758 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 02 ’25, another insider, LaRossa Ralph A, who serves as the Chair, President and CEO of the company, sold 1,378 shares for $81.88 each. As a result, the insider received 112,826 and left with 219,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEG now has a Market Capitalization of 40140984320 and an Enterprise Value of 63387983872. As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.693 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.082.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEG is 0.54, which has changed by -0.036073804 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $95.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.71%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2610080 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 499.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 498.33M. Insiders hold about 0.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.43% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of 1756425600 were 8042877 with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 1753920000 on 8224393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8042877 and a Short% of Float of 2.1.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEG’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.46, compared to 2.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030288106The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 67.72% for PEG, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-09 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-09. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2008-02-05 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The current market rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) reflects the collective analysis of 10.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.82, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.41, with 17.0 analysts recommending between $4.64 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.67B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $2.64BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.74B. There is a high estimate of $2.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.6B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.29BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.03B and the low estimate is $10.57B.