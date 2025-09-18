Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ICL Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $6.07, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $6.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.83 million shares were traded. ICL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.1255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.035.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.05 and its Current Ratio is at 1.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 21, 2025, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

On January 12, 2024, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6.50 to $4.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on November 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICL now has a Market Capitalization of 7834383872 and an Enterprise Value of 10302858240. As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.482 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.349.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICL is 1.12, which has changed by 0.5484694 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $7.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.23%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICL traded 684.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 600240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 720.31M. Insiders hold about 44.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.73% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of 1756425600 were 1559078 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1753920000 on 1316606. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1559078 and a Short% of Float of 0.22.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.173, ICL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.028314237The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.63.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is currently being evaluated by 4.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.45, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.84BBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.86B and the low estimate is $7.27B.