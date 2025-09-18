Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s stock clocked out at $9.78, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $9.72. In other words, the price has increased by $0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. PFLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFLT’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 21 ’25 when Briones Jose A bought 1,480 shares for $10.13 per share. The transaction valued at 14,995 led to the insider holds 330,918 shares of the business. Briones Jose A bought 9,840 shares of PFLT for $99,925 on May 14 ’25. The Director now owns 329,438 shares after completing the transaction at $10.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFLT now has a Market Capitalization of 970350976 and an Enterprise Value of 2258932992. As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFLT is 0.99, which has changed by -0.15397924 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFLT has reached a high of $11.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.72%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFLT traded 811.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1012530 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.35M. Insiders hold about 0.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PFLT as of 1756425600 were 994619 with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 1753920000 on 943654. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 994619 and a Short% of Float of 1.01.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.23, PFLT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.22. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12654321The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.44.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 8.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.17, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $67.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.99M to a low estimate of $64.29M. As of the current estimate, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd’s year-ago sales were $55.52MFor the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.35M. There is a high estimate of $74.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $256.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $259.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $186.35MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $307.13M and the low estimate is $266.93M.