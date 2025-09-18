Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $96.1, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $95.51. In other words, the price has increased by $0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.72 million shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.895 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RYTM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.64 and its Current Ratio is at 2.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $97.

On July 07, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $88.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $63.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Shulman Joseph sold 16,781 shares for $105.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,767,006 led to the insider holds 8,509 shares of the business.

JOSEPH SHULMAN bought 16,781 shares of RYTM for $1,730,960 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, Shulman Joseph, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 4,188 shares for $100.07 each. As a result, the insider received 419,091 and left with 8,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYTM now has a Market Capitalization of 6382970880 and an Enterprise Value of 6351414784. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 40.639 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.106.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYTM is 2.13, which has changed by 0.76168656 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $106.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.40%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RYTM traded 708.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 588380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.41M. Insiders hold about 7.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of 1756425600 were 4969794 with a Short Ratio of 7.01, compared to 1753920000 on 4514524. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4969794 and a Short% of Float of 9.6.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) is a result of the insights provided by 10.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.17 and -$3.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.95. EPS for the following year is -$2.03, with 10.0 analysts recommending between -$0.63 and -$3.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $50.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $53.35M to a low estimate of $46M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.25MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.61M. There is a high estimate of $59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.1M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $174.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.13MBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $367.1M and the low estimate is $241.6M.