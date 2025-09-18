Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX)

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s stock clocked out at $2.57, up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has increased by $0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.28 million shares were traded. RLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.54.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.12 and its Current Ratio is at 8.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.50 from $2.80 previously.

On August 08, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.60.

On November 01, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 01, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 26 ’25 when Zhenjing Zhu bought 15,000 shares for $2.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLX now has a Market Capitalization of 3131400192 and an Enterprise Value of -4027634432. As of this moment, RLX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.674.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RLX is 1.09, which has changed by 0.5389222 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RLX has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.77%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RLX traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4373500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 909.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 837.16M. Insiders hold about 7.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.22% stake in the company. Shares short for RLX as of 1756425600 were 7810286 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1753920000 on 12529129. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7810286 and a Short% of Float of 1.8499999999999999.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $1B. As of the current estimate, RLX Technology Inc ADR’s year-ago sales were $756.29MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.75BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.72B and the low estimate is $3.71B.