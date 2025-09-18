Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, ThredUp Inc’s stock clocked out at $10.45, up 2.45% from its previous closing price of $10.2. In other words, the price has increased by $2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.07 million shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.5184 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TDUP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 766.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 05, 2025, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On July 29, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $9.

On July 21, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on July 21, 2025, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 21 ’25 when Rushing Coretha M sold 105,000 shares for $10.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,136,342 led to the insider holds 148,197 shares of the business.

CORETHA V RUSHING bought 105,000 shares of TDUP for $1,136,331 on Aug 21 ’25. On Aug 08 ’25, another insider, Reinhart James G., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 406,372 shares for $9.91 each. As a result, the insider received 4,026,618 and left with 763,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TDUP now has a Market Capitalization of 1287031168 and an Enterprise Value of 1295907200. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.666 whereas that against EBITDA is -99.647.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TDUP is 1.75, which has changed by 10.105207 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $12.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.86%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TDUP traded 2.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2063550 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.76M. Insiders hold about 23.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.89% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of 1756425600 were 9542217 with a Short Ratio of 3.93, compared to 1753920000 on 8535224. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9542217 and a Short% of Float of 9.810001.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of ThredUp Inc (TDUP) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $77.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78M to a low estimate of $76.9M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc’s year-ago sales were $73.02MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.52M. There is a high estimate of $75M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $301.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $299.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $300.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.03MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $329.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $333.7M and the low estimate is $325.4M.