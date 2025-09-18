Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX)

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: BIOX) was $1.81 for the day, down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.6 million shares were traded. BIOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.72 and its Current Ratio is at 1.02. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOX now has a Market Capitalization of 109160936 and an Enterprise Value of 383987328. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.152 whereas that against EBITDA is 26.136.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIOX is 0.40, which has changed by -0.7883041 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIOX has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.42%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -61.55%.

Shares Statistics:

BIOX traded an average of 287.49K shares per day over the past three months and 776950 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.40M. Insiders hold about 41.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.46% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOX as of 1756425600 were 606638 with a Short Ratio of 2.11, compared to 1753920000 on 489542. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 606638 and a Short% of Float of 1.79.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 3.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (BIOX) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.8M to a low estimate of $77M. As of the current estimate, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp’s year-ago sales were $93.3MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.55M. There is a high estimate of $118.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $329M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $348.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $333.3MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379.3M and the low estimate is $379.3M.