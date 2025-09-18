Quarterly Snapshot: Quick and Current Ratios for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR)

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ: IMCR) was $33.42 for the day, down -1.15% from the previous closing price of $33.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.55 million shares were traded. IMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.37.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IMCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.86 and its Current Ratio is at 5.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

On May 27, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Berman David M sold 22,532 shares for $35.67 per share. The transaction valued at 803,699 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Berman David M sold 200 shares of IMCR for $7,002 on Sep 15 ’25. The HEAD OF R&D now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $35.01 per share. On Sep 10 ’25, another insider, Berman David M, who serves as the HEAD OF R&D of the company, sold 31,338 shares for $36.14 each. As a result, the insider received 1,132,709 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IMCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1683684992 and an Enterprise Value of 1237336832. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.474 whereas that against EBITDA is -50.382.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for IMCR is 0.78, which has changed by -0.023238838 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.15519178 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, IMCR has reached a high of $39.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.25%.

Shares Statistics:

IMCR traded an average of 301.29K shares per day over the past three months and 293500 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.99M. Insiders hold about 0.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.44% stake in the company. Shares short for IMCR as of 1756425600 were 8729838 with a Short Ratio of 28.97, compared to 1753920000 on 8339072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8729838 and a Short% of Float of 23.87.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Immunocore Holdings plc ADR (IMCR) is currently being evaluated by 12.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 13.0 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$2.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $109.79M to a low estimate of $96.49M. As of the current estimate, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $80.25MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $105.41M. There is a high estimate of $113.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $381.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $397.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $310.2MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.82M and the low estimate is $397.87M.